T-Mobile running BOGOs on LG G7 ThinQ, Galaxy S9, iPhone X

If you happen to be the type that doesn’t like deals, T-Mobile has an upsetting number of deals going on — some already exist while others are revivals of previous deals.

In addition to its LG G7 ThinQ BOGO — which you can learn more about here — the Un-carrier is also giving out a $700 prepaid debit card with the purchase of any two of the following iPhones:

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

But to be eligible, you must be switching to T-Mobile, porting in your number(s) and trade in any of the following devices within 20 days of receiving the new iPhones:

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 5s

iPhone SE

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel

Pixel XL

LG V30+

LG V30

LG V20

LG G6

LG G5

Galaxy Note 8

Galaxy Note 5

Galaxy Note 4

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy S8 Active

Galaxy S7

Gaalxy S7 edge

Galaxy S7 Active

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy S6 edge+

Galaxy S6 Active

Galaxy S5

Galaxy S4

If you don’t fancy trading in or switching to T-Mobile if you’re already on T-Mobile, perhaps you’ll get two Samsung phones instead.

From June 1, customers can purchase any two of the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ or Galaxy S8 Active on a two-year EIP and get $720 off through monthly bill credits. This makes a second S9 free and covers all monthly payments for the S9+ and S8 Active after $120 and $130 down payments, respectively. You must start two new lines or add a line to your existing account and be eligible for an upgrade to participate.