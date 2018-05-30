T-Mobile running BOGOs on LG G7 ThinQ, Galaxy S9, iPhone X
If you happen to be the type that doesn’t like deals, T-Mobile has an upsetting number of deals going on — some already exist while others are revivals of previous deals.
In addition to its LG G7 ThinQ BOGO — which you can learn more about here — the Un-carrier is also giving out a $700 prepaid debit card with the purchase of any two of the following iPhones:
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
But to be eligible, you must be switching to T-Mobile, porting in your number(s) and trade in any of the following devices within 20 days of receiving the new iPhones:
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone 5s
- iPhone SE
- Pixel 2
- Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel
- Pixel XL
- LG V30+
- LG V30
- LG V20
- LG G6
- LG G5
- Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy Note 5
- Galaxy Note 4
- Galaxy S8
- Galaxy S8+
- Galaxy S8 Active
- Galaxy S7
- Gaalxy S7 edge
- Galaxy S7 Active
- Galaxy S6
- Galaxy S6 edge
- Galaxy S6 edge+
- Galaxy S6 Active
- Galaxy S5
- Galaxy S4
If you don’t fancy trading in or switching to T-Mobile if you’re already on T-Mobile, perhaps you’ll get two Samsung phones instead.
From June 1, customers can purchase any two of the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ or Galaxy S8 Active on a two-year EIP and get $720 off through monthly bill credits. This makes a second S9 free and covers all monthly payments for the S9+ and S8 Active after $120 and $130 down payments, respectively. You must start two new lines or add a line to your existing account and be eligible for an upgrade to participate.