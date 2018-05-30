Android

T-Mobile running BOGOs on LG G7 ThinQ, Galaxy S9, iPhone X

If you happen to be the type that doesn’t like deals, T-Mobile has an upsetting number of deals going on — some already exist while others are revivals of previous deals.

In addition to its LG G7 ThinQ BOGO — which you can learn more about here — the Un-carrier is also giving out a $700 prepaid debit card with the purchase of any two of the following iPhones:

  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone X

But to be eligible, you must be switching to T-Mobile, porting in your number(s) and trade in any of the following devices within 20 days of receiving the new iPhones:

  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6 Plus
  • iPhone 5s
  • iPhone SE
  • Pixel 2
  • Pixel 2 XL
  • Pixel
  • Pixel XL
  • LG V30+
  • LG V30
  • LG V20
  • LG G6
  • LG G5
  • Galaxy Note 8
  • Galaxy Note 5
  • Galaxy Note 4
  • Galaxy S8
  • Galaxy S8+
  • Galaxy S8 Active
  • Galaxy S7
  • Gaalxy S7 edge
  • Galaxy S7 Active
  • Galaxy S6
  • Galaxy S6 edge
  • Galaxy S6 edge+
  • Galaxy S6 Active
  • Galaxy S5
  • Galaxy S4

If you don’t fancy trading in or switching to T-Mobile if you’re already on T-Mobile, perhaps you’ll get two Samsung phones instead.

From June 1, customers can purchase any two of the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ or Galaxy S8 Active on a two-year EIP and get $720 off through monthly bill credits. This makes a second S9 free and covers all monthly payments for the S9+ and S8 Active after $120 and $130 down payments, respectively. You must start two new lines or add a line to your existing account and be eligible for an upgrade to participate.

