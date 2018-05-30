Android

T-Mobile LG V30 getting Android Oreo again

Getting Android Oreo to the T-Mobile variant of the LG V30 and V30+ has been a very rough ordeal. There was an initial delay of two months between the rest of the Big Four carriers in the United States and the Un-carrier with most of the blame laid on LG at the time. Then, a second delay, just five days after the first updates went out, triggered by customers’ calls for a bug check.

That bug check has happened and it seems that T-Mobile has deemed the update safe enough to send out once again. The revised package was made available over the air early this morning Eastern time, though a temporary daily request limit has been placed for V30 and V30+ owners chomping at the bit to get at the update.

If you have not received the OTA by July 3, you are encouraged to manually pull down the OTA one more time as the limit will have been lifted by then.

