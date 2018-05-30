Supply chain sources affirm LG Display’s notched OLED panel on Pixel 3 XL

The design was leaked, but what might be more convincing than pictures at this point is words.

Digital Daily out of Korea reports that LG Display will be providing notched OLED displays to Google, ostensibly for the upcoming Pixel 3 XL. A company source says that it has “maintained close ties with Google” and promises that order volumes will be similar to last year’s Pixel 2 XL displays, which LG Display also provided. LG Display’s OLED lines have reportedly improved their yield rates from their initial output by 60 percent.

It’s likely that the display will be flat and rigid — yield rates suffer when both a notch and curved edges are applied to panels. While the notch modification can be applied to LCD screens, such as the one LG Display made for the G7 ThinQ, it would cost about the same per unit as a rigid OLED display. For notched OLED displays, it would be even more expensive.

No specs were dropped down in the report, but it’s hoped that we don’t see the blue-shifting that was on the Pixel 2 XL panels.