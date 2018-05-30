Android

Project Fi gets LG V35, G7 ThinQ, Moto G6

Three new third-party hardware options have come to Google’s virtual carrier, Project Fi.

The company announced that LG’s V35 ThinQ and G7 ThinQ and Motorola’s Moto G6. The first two phones will be available from sometime in June while the the latter model is available for pre-order today.

The Moto G6 will be priced at $199, less than the Amazon Prime Exclusive version and less than the MSRP of $249. It joins the Android One version of the Moto X4 as currently-available alternatives to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The V35 ThinQ, which was also announced for AT&T, joins with the G7 ThinQ, a phone Ma Bell passed up, on Google’s network. The V35 will cost $899 while the G7 will cost $749.

24-month financing is available on all devices.

