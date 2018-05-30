Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the 2019’s iPhone bringing 3 camera sensors. Then we talk about Samsung’s new display built for VR that brings an amazing 1200 PPI. We hear rumors about all 3 variants of the iPhone having an OLED display next year instead of this year as we thought. Then we talk about the OnePlus 6’s latest update in which the ambient display was removed for battery improvement. We end today’s show talking about B&H’s deals for the LG V30S ThinQ.

– B&H ramps discount on LG V30S ThinQ to $679.99

– OnePlus 6’s Always On Display feature removed with some fuss

– All three 2019 iPhones could go with OLED screens, according to ‘multiple’ inside sources

– Samsung showcases 4K VR display with 1,200 ppi