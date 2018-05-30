iOS 11.4 finally allows storage of Messages in iCloud
If you buy into Apple’s services for texting and cloud storage, you might have been seeking the missing link between the two: archiving Messages in iCloud. It’s been worked on over two major beta cycles, but we finally have a solution.
iOS 11.4 has brought about Messages in iCloud. In order to access it, users will have to activate two-factor authentication if isn’t on already, then go into their account profile for “Apple ID, iCloud, iTunes & App Store.” After tapping the iCloud item, make sure that the “Messages” toggle is turned on. Messages will be pulsed into iCloud for as long as free storage is available, so adequate storage is a must.
iOS 11.4 devices synced to the same iCloud account will have access to all message contents automatically — the upcoming macOS 10.13.5 update will allow the same. Deleting messages and threads on one device will remove them from all synced devices.