Huawei Mate 10 Pro giveaway

It’s just about June, which means that if you’re not already out of school in the United States, you’re about to be. Why not start off the summer with a bang? Why not win something from Pocketnow? In order to do that, you’re going to have to pay close attention for your chance to win.

We’ve partnered with Huawei USA to give away one Huawei Mate 10 Pro unit. You’ll be getting the most robust and one of the few dual-camera systems on a smartphone certified by heritage imaging brand Leica. Plus, the rest of the phone ain’t too bad, either — its processor is super-strong and it has been working in artificial intelligence features to some core local features. It’s a $799.99 retail value.

All you have to do is check out our Huawei Mate 10 Pro review rebuttal at this link and comment on that page saying:

What you like about the device and;

Where did you come from to drop the comment — from Facebook or Twitter or YouTube or even this giveaway page.

The sweepstakes period runs until June 5 at 11:59pm Eastern. We’ll sort out eligible commenters, draw a name and then announce a winner. You must be from the United States to participate — sorry to the rest of the world. Good luck!