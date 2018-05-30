Google will go straight to Foxconn for Pixel 3, then to Verizon again
Google is reportedly pulling off the design of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on its own and will associate itself with two usual suspects when it comes to manufacturing and carrier sales.
WinFuture has obtained documents indicating that the company will be relying heavily on the 2,000 or so engineers it traded for $1.1 billion from HTC for internal research and development with this generation of phones, set to debut this fall. It is commissioning Foxconn subsidiary FIH Mobile, which works with Apple and Nokia licensee HMD Global to produce phones, for manufacturing.
In addition to to the fish-based codewords being used by the software team for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, they’re also being called the “Google GC1” and “Google GB1.” Medium-scale prototyping work was done earlier this year with scale of at least 2,000 units.
It’s implied that we may see an early launch in late August or September — earlier in the year than the prior two Pixel launches in October. However, Bloomberg‘s sources have maintained that an October launch will happen this year.
The sources go on to point out a dual-camera selfie system on the Pixel 3 XL, the first of its kind for the entire Pixel series. The display notch on the same device, as previously leaked in a photo, is said to be narrower, but taller than the iPhone X’s notch. LG Display has previously been said to provide for Google’s needs.
United States carrier Verizon is tipped to be the exclusive network partner to sell the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, making it three years in a row.