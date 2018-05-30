Galaxy S10 will have Qualcomm’s ultrasound in-display fingerprint sensor

It’s still a question of whether Samsung will be able to include an in-display fingerprint sensor for the Galaxy Note 9, but it sounds like next year’s Galaxy S10 will definitely feature the technology.

etnews is reporting that as competitors such as vivo, which already has a product out, and Huawei are moving fast to include the technology, the chaebol may feel urged to compete and include a sensor. And while it hasn’t been ten years since the first Galaxy S phone, the number “10” will leave a big impression consumers just as the tenth-anniversary iPhone X was seen as an important and innovative release.

Samsung Display will provide the Super AMOLED display while Qualcomm will likely serve up its ultrasonic solution, going against vivo’s optical solution. Both methods will allow for the sensor to be placed under the display.