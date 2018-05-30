Every single one of HMD’s Nokia smartphones will get official Android P updates
Popsicle? Pancake? Pineapple Cake? Pumpkin Pie? Whatever delicious dessert Google will choose to associate the newest Android version with, HMD Global is ready to savor like no other smartphone manufacturer out there.
Already a champion of Oreo updates (both 8.0 and 8.1 builds), the late 2016-founded Finnish company fully plans to retain that heavyweight title once Android P is publicly released.
That means the entire Nokia-branded smartphone portfolio will eventually move up to the P iteration of the world’s most popular mobile OS, including the humble Nokia 1 and 2, OG 5 and 6, and obviously, those three new handsets unveiled just yesterday.
None of HMD’s phones will be older than two years when Android P exits the beta phase in the fall, so in a way, this makes perfect sense and it’s not that impressive. Then again, you have to keep in mind the Nokia 2 barely packs 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage space and a modest Snapdragon 212 processor.
Speaking of that big battery-carrying 5-incher, HMD Global has also confirmed its pre-loaded Android 7.1 Nougat flavor will finally be replaced with 8.1 Oreo goodies in June. Worst case scenario, you’re looking at a wait of a few short weeks now, not to mention an official Android P update is guaranteed as well. In case you had any doubts, that $99 “investment” is really starting to pay off.