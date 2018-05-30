Amazon Prime Exclusive Moto G6 goes on sale for $235

“Lenovorola” unveiled a grand total of six new low to mid-end smartphones last month, but for some reason, the Moto E5 and G6 Plus are not (officially) coming to North America. The G6 Play is also not up for grabs just yet from any authorized US retailers or carriers, while the “regular” Moto G6 is available at Verizon with a small discount over Motorola’s list price.

If you want to save even more, you can now purchase the Full HD+ “Max Vision” 5.7-incher from Amazon, but only with a Prime subscription. Alas, the markdown is hardly substantial, as Prime Exclusive phones no longer serve ads, which is proving to be a bit of a hassle for bargain hunters.

That said, paying $234.99 for an unlocked 32GB Moto G6 with full support for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon is not half bad. The black model is already in stock, while the Oyster Blush “usually ships within 2 to 3 months”, which is quite a long wait. Both of those offer “more screen, less bezel” than the G5 series, although the bezels are not exactly remarkably thin. In fact, the “chin” is thick enough to accommodate a fingerprint reader disguised as a physical home button and a Motorola logo.

Still, the 2:1 display itself is pretty solid for that price bracket, and the same goes for the G6’s 3GB RAM, Android 8.0 software, 3000mAh battery, octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor, dual 12 + 5MP rear-facing cameras, 8MP selfie shooter, 3D glass back, and water-repellent coating. Just keep in mind that ads are no more, but Amazon Prime Exclusive phones still come pre-loaded with a bunch of the e-commerce giant’s own apps.