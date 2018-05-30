All iPhones, all OLED by 2019? Market analysts just don’t see it

There’s been doubt cast on earlier reports and rumors that all new iPhone models to be released in 2019 will feature OLED screens or even Apple’s own micro-LED displays. Several bank analysts believe that several factors will prevent Apple from fully adopting the display technology by next year.

The analysts tell Bloomberg that OLED lot prices are expected to remain high enough for Apple to risk losing profit on selling only OLED iPhones. Samsung Display currently remains the largest supplier of mobile OLED panels by far and alternate sources, such as LG Display, have yet to mature their OLED assembly lines.

This comes as LG Display, Japan Display and other legacy LCD manufacturers indicate continued earnings strength on less-expensive LCD production.

“Ultimately, the plan is for Apple to go full OLED on its iPhones as far as I know but whether that’s going to happen at this point is a question mark,” said Jerry Kang, an IHS Markit analyst. “Apple hasn’t been able to expand on its iPhone X production because of market demand and price issues.”

Apple proclaimed the $999-plus iPhone to have outsold all other iPhone models on a weekly basis since its debut in November, but demand has been seen to be lackluster from internal and market expectations.

In general, Goldman Sachs, Fubon Securities and JP Morgan prospectors all see this hype around 2019 as an “overreaction” on OLED.