It looks like China-based Vivo will forever be known as the first company to (domestically) launch a smartphone with in-display fingerprint recognition technology, followed by another one that actually saw daylight in Singapore as well, expanding today to India.

As suspected, the Vivo X21 (no UD suffix necessary) is not exactly what we’d call affordable. But Rs. 35,990 is hardly an excessive price to ask for such a unique mobile device with plenty of other premium features and high-end specifications also in tow.

Roughly equating to $525, that’s enough for an expansive 128GB internal storage and 6 gigs of memory, while a Snapdragon 660 processor with a built-in AI Engine is in charge of raw speed and various intuitive ways of improving your photography and gaming experience.

Shutterbugs will no doubt be pleased to find the Vivo X21 feature more than decent 12 + 5MP dual rear-facing cameras, as well as a single 12MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

An extra-large 6.28-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen is squeezed inside a phenomenally compact body, in part thanks to an iPhone X-inspired notch design. Speaking of design, we should also mention Vivo takes great pride in this bad boy’s 3D glass back, “perfectly mixing technology and artistry.”

Of course, the “invisible” fingerprint scanner embedded directly into the AMOLED panel remains the highlight and key selling point of the X21, at least until the APEX concept materializes with even thinner bezels, “half-screen” fingerprint recognition, and an “elevating” front-facing camera.