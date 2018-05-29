Recently named the world’s fastest smartphones by the company behind the popular Speedtest tool, and previously declared the best of the best by Consumer Reports, as well as the handsets with the sharpest, most impressive screens around, according to DisplayMate, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are apparently not selling like hotcakes.

That’s probably why Samsung is trying so hard to keep the two new flagships in the spotlight, releasing additional storage configurations, snazzy colors, viral ads and gimmicky AR Emojis.

But if there’s one thing that can help the Galaxy S9 duo beat the popularity of its predecessors, that’s frequent discounts and bundle deal action. Perhaps the most enticing promotion yet is available today only at B&H Photo Video, with unlocked international variants of the smaller model in black and gray fetching just $599.99 a pop.

That’s a solid $180 off the 5.8-inch Galaxy S9’s list price, and rest assured, this SM-G9600 version is fully LTE compatible with US GSM networks. Even better, the heavily marked-down units are backed by a limited 1-year B&H warranty, and they come with dual SIM support, as well as generous 64GB internal storage space.

Keep in mind that the deal will expire at 11:59 pm EST today, May 29, and there are obviously no guarantees B&H has enough inventory to last that long. Bottom line, if you want to get one of the world’s best smartphones in exchange for only 600 bucks, time is of the essence.