The new Nokia 5.1 gets a big display upgrade

The big kahuna of HMD Global’s new roster announced today is a re-do of one of its more impressive mid-range models, the Nokia 5.

This being an Android One device, the Nokia 5 takes a stock Android experience (with room to grow as Android P comes along) on top of big hardware upgrades. Last year’s 720p display begat a huge resolution bump in the form of a 2:1 full HD panel at 5.5 inches across. Yet, even with a larger display, the device itself is 0.2mm narrower than the original Nokia 5.

There’s now a MediaTek processor instead of a Qualcomm one, but it’s the newest one there is: the Helio P18 running eight cores at 2GHz. There’s a 16-megapixel main camera and a relocated fingerprint sensor (from front to back) as well.

The Nokia 5.1 has Shining Copper, Tempered Blue and Black finishes and will be available starting in July at €189 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and €219 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

