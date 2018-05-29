Samsung showcases 4K VR display with 1,200 ppi

Earlier this month, Google and LG published a whitepaper on their new 18-megapixel display for virtual reality purposes that brought pixel density to more than 1,400 per inch.

But Samsung actually brought a display — well, a prototype of a display — out during the Society for Information Display convention last week. There were three AMOLED prototypes there:

A 3.5-inch display at 1,440 x 1,600 resolution (616 ppi) with refresh rate of 90Hz, which is currently in production

A 3.2-inch square display with sides of 1,824 pixels (806 ppi) with refresh rate of 90Hz and;

A 2.43-inch 4K display (3,840 x 2,160) with pixel density of 1,200 ppi and refresh rate of 120Hz

Here’s video of Samsung’s showfloor booth, courtesy of OLED-info:

No doubt, the latter of the trio has the most sparkle and Gear VR or Oculus fans would be quick to want it. While there were VR displays from various vendors such as Japan Display and INT with pixel densities ranging from 1,000 ppi to 2,200 ppi, Samsung’s vertical integration would hopefully bring retina-level displays to headsets sooner rather than later.