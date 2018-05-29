Just because the latest Star Wars anthology film and the already hugely successful Deadpool sequel have managed to push Avengers: Infinity War to third place on the Memorial Day weekend box office chart in the US, that doesn’t mean the “infinite power” prospect has become completely unappealing.

Previously released in China only, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition finally expanded to India earlier today and… it’s already gone. The snazzy phone, decorated with gold logos and accents, as well as backed by a patterned Karbon fiber case, was exclusively available on Amazon at a whopping Rs. 44,999 ($660 or so), packing 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

That didn’t stop the crowds from depleting OnePlus and Amazon India’s inventory within minutes of the official sales start at 12 pm local time. If you weren’t fast or lucky enough to score a unit, don’t worry, (limited) availability will be rebooted in the OEM’s “offline experience stores” on June 3, followed by “authorized online stores” two days later.

Meanwhile, it’s interesting to note folks in the US, UK and Canada appear to be showing similar enthusiasm for the “standard” 8/256 gig variant. Coated in “Midnight Black”, with no Marvel-themed embellishments, the top-of-the-line OnePlus 6 configuration is currently listed as “out of stock” across all three of the aforementioned markets.

Mind you, we’re talking about a “flagship-killing” handset priced at $629 stateside, compared to the $529 entry-level 6/64 gig Mirror Black model, which is still available for “immediate” shipping.