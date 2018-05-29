Massive OxygenOS 5.1.2 update arrives for OnePlus 5 and 5T with double-tap to lock feature
While several market-leading smartphone manufacturers have barely been able to push a single major software update to their 2017 flagships in the wake of Android Oreo’s public release last fall, the OnePlus 5 is getting its fourth big OTA goodie pack in the space of just five months.
After Android 8.0 and 8.1 enhancements, as well as separate Face Unlock activation, the time has come for another 8.1-based OS promotion exceeding a whopping 1.6GB in storage size.
The same official OxygenOS 5.1.2 update is also rolling out for the OnePlus 5T, which of course supported Face Unlock technology out the box, actually receiving that essential first Oreo makeover after its older brother.
Both the OP5 and 5T will jump to the May security patch level once you install the latest OxygenOS build, with a specific auto-rotation stability issue now fixed, and a “map view of photos by location” called Places, as well as a “Recently Deleted” collection, added to the Gallery app.
But most people will undoubtedly view the new “double-tap to lock screen” gesture as the coolest feature to be enabled by the OxygenOS 5.1.2 update. Its name is pretty self-explanatory, and the same goes for the improved convenience of your OnePlus 5 and 5T after you activate their ability to turn off the screen with a simple double tap.
Still, 1.6 gigs for that, the aforementioned minor fixes and add-ons, as well as a couple of other solutions for some Wi-Fi and earphone glitches? That seems excessively hefty.