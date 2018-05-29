Nokia 3.1 brings quality design on a budget with Android One

The middle Nokia model that’s getting an upgrade from HMD Global in Moscow today is the Nokia 3, one of the original brand launch phones from MWC 2017.

The Nokia 3.1 continues to bring premium craftsmanship to a relatively low price point with diamond bladed CNC processes on aluminium. Laid atop the fascia is a 5.2-inch display at 2:1 aspect ratio and 720p resolution. The device runs on an older MediaTek MT6750 processor — a slight upgrade from the MT6737 with an octa-core BIG.little utilization — with options for 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of storage. The rear camera gets a boost with a 13-megapixel sensor at back, though we have little idea about what’s up front.

To top it all off, HMD keeps its promise of fast and clean Android updates alive with this being an Android One device — updates will pulse from Google automatically and Android P will get sent along as well.

The Nokia 3.1 will be available in Blue, Black Chrome, White Iron starting in June for around €139 and €169 per variant — take the pricing as a hint to where this device will primarily be.