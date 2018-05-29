Motorola One Power rumored to give Android One its own priority

Lenovo and its subsidiary, Motorola, launched the Moto X4 last year as a mid-range device with some urging from Google — a mean and clean Android One version was carried by its virtual carrier operation Project Fi. But there’s been rumored word that a sequel was stopped in its tracks as part of job and budget cuts in Chicago.

However, it seems that there’s at least some hope for an Android One phone from Motorola this year and it looks like it will also herald the return of the full Motorola name to device branding.

Android Headlines has obtained a render and information on the Motorola One Power, a phone that adopts many aspects of the iPhone X such as the display notch, the high screen-to-body proportions and the vertically-oriented rear dual cameras. The name, in its self-evidence, strays away from the standby of “Moto” in phone names and also hints at its Android One participation — nearly stock Android installations with updates direct from Google.

Whether the Moto X5’s design was converted into the Motorola One Power is not known. As we saw in a previous leak, it also featured two cameras, but featured a glossier and curvier glass back more reminiscent of a Samsung Galaxy S6 or S7.

We’re closing in on the summer and Motorola is expected to hold a big launch event for its primary Moto-series phones in any case. Perhaps we may see this Motorola phone come out at the same time.