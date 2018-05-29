If it feels like Android tablets are dying a slow and painful death, the disappearance of e-book readers from the mainstream tech scene has been more sudden and seemingly painless for unrivaled market leader Amazon.

But although Kindles are clearly not as successful as they used to be, the e-commerce giant still sells four different models ranging from an ultra-affordable $80 to a crazy expensive $250.

Meanwhile, fellow industry veteran Barnes & Noble very discreetly unveiled a $120 Nook GlowLight 3 last fall, and now Kobo is also going for the Kindle Paperwhite’s jugular with a slightly pricier Clara HD.

At $130, the new 6-incher offers “no advertising” and “no interruptions”, a “feature” you actually have to pay $10 extra on the Kindle Paperwhite. Both e-readers boast “crystal-clear, high-resolution” 300 ppi screens and their own proprietary technologies for providing the perfect reading experience regardless of surrounding lighting conditions.

Both during the day and at night, the Kobo Clara HD has your back… and your general health in mind, going the extra mile to reduce eye strain even after hours and hours of burdensome e-book consumption.

Incredibly enough, the Clara HD is a whopping 39 grams lighter than the Kindle Paperwhite, as well as significantly shorter, narrower and thinner, while still promising “weeks of battery life.” It can also hold up to 6,000 e-books with twice its rival’s 4GB internal storage space, and shipments are slated to begin next week. Anyone rushing to pre-order this today and prove e-readers have some sort of a future in an incredibly competitive consumer hardware world?