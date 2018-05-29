iOS

iOS 11.4 featuring AirPlay 2 roll out today, HomePod spreads

Apple has launched iOS 11.4 for iPhones and iPads as well as a new AirPlay 2 broadcast protocol. The company has also expanded the availability of its HomePod smart speaker.

The company is focusing the update mostly on the improving the multi-room entertainment experience through AirPlay 2, allowing for synced or individual playout per compatible speaker — the HomePod will support AirPlay 2 through a software update while new speakers will come from third-party manufacturers. tvOS has been updated to version 11.4 today as well and is now able to route Apple TV audio to targeted AirPlay 2 speakers.

watchOS is now on 4.3.1 and iTunes is now at 12.7.5 with minor upgrades and fixes on all platforms.

The HomePod is also now available in Canada, France and Germany from June 18. Local pricing is yet to be listed. French-Canadian language support will be included in a later update.

