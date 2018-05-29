HMD Global launches Nokia 2.1 with dual front-firing speakers

HMD Global is announcing a slate of updated Nokia mobile products in Moscow this evening and it has opted to start off with the new Nokia 2.

The Nokia 2.1 drives an impressive “point-one” iteration on what was originally a bare-bones product focused on battery life: we now have dual front-firing speakers, a 5.5-inch wide display and a Snapdragon 425 from Qualcomm replacing the Snapdragon 212 on its predecessor. There’s an 8-megapixel camera at back and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor.

The most important spec here to get people charged up is the 4,000mAh battery that will bring along the Nokia 2’s two-day battery life legacy. Mind you, it’s 100mAh short of the original device’s capacity, but all of this will come with Android Go for a light software load to conserve on both power and what space there is — the company didn’t make memory information available at the event.

It will ship in July with Blue-Copper, Blue-Silver and Gray-Silver and will price around US$115 — the currency listing indicates that the United States will be among the markets getting this phone.