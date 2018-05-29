Android

HMD Global launches Nokia 2.1 with dual front-firing speakers

Contents
Advertisement

HMD Global is announcing a slate of updated Nokia mobile products in Moscow this evening and it has opted to start off with the new Nokia 2.

The Nokia 2.1 drives an impressive “point-one” iteration on what was originally a bare-bones product focused on battery life: we now have dual front-firing speakers, a 5.5-inch wide display and a Snapdragon 425 from Qualcomm replacing the Snapdragon 212 on its predecessor. There’s an 8-megapixel camera at back and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor.

The most important spec here to get people charged up is the 4,000mAh battery that will bring along the Nokia 2’s two-day battery life legacy. Mind you, it’s 100mAh short of the original device’s capacity, but all of this will come with Android Go for a light software load to conserve on both power and what space there is — the company didn’t make memory information available at the event.

It will ship in July with Blue-Copper, Blue-Silver and Gray-Silver and will price around US$115 — the currency listing indicates that the United States will be among the markets getting this phone.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
HMD Global
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android 8.1, Android Go, Android Oreo, announcement, availability, battery, HMD Global, News, Nokia, Nokia 2, Nokia 2.1, Pricing, Specs
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.