Essential Phone will get standard 3-year software update schedule
Essential has confirmed that it will continue to support the Essential PH-1 for two years after its launch with operating system updates and another year afterwards with security patches — guaranteeing support for the phone through mid-2020.
The company was asked this on its Twitter post about its Android P Developer Preview for the Essential Phone.
2 years of software updates and 3 years of security patches.
— Essential (@essential) May 25, 2018
The company is reportedly working on raising money to continue operations while its founder Andy Rubin is working with a bank to potentially sell the company. The Essential Phone’s sequel is believed to be canceled as other products and projects get priority in the meantime.