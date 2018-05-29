Android

Essential Phone will get standard 3-year software update schedule

Essential has confirmed that it will continue to support the Essential PH-1 for two years after its launch with operating system updates and another year afterwards with security patches — guaranteeing support for the phone through mid-2020.

The company was asked this on its Twitter post about its Android P Developer Preview for the Essential Phone.

The company is reportedly working on raising money to continue operations while its founder Andy Rubin is working with a bank to potentially sell the company. The Essential Phone’s sequel is believed to be canceled as other products and projects get priority in the meantime.

