It seems like the vast majority of today’s tech enthusiasts wouldn’t be seen dead using a smartwatch that’s not Apple-branded, but even if you’re unsure that you need a wearable device for wrist notifications, activity tracking and standalone voice calling functionality, you may want to give the Verizon Wear24 a chance.

This was one of the worst-reviewed Android Wear products last year, prompting Big Red to get rid of it four short months after its commercial debut. But the bulk of that negativity was directed at the circular timepiece’s excessive $350 starting price.

Gradually discounted to $200, $130, $80 and $50 recently by a handful of resellers no doubt stuck with leftover inventory, the Quanta-made Wear24 is once again up for grabs at a ridiculously low $49.99.

This may well be your last shot to try out the Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC and LTE-capable gadget… in gold only, and top-rated eBay seller TekReplay even offers a 60 day warranty in addition to free nationwide shipping and 30 day returns.

You’re looking at “brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged” items sold in their original packaging, featuring Android Wear 2.0 software (or is it Wear OS now?), a sharp 480 x 480 AMOLED display, stainless steel casing, 768MB RAM, a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, and 4GB internal storage.

There’s no heart rate monitor and, bizarrely enough, no Google Pay support either, but you also don’t need Verizon service to use the thing without LTE connectivity, which makes this the textbook definition of a bargain. Just try to find a different smartwatch with a comparably lengthy list of features at a similar price point.