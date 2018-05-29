Dot Watch brings Braille to the wrist for $359

Whether you want to learn Braille or already know it and would finally like a piece of mobile technology that allows you to read the time and messages on a device smaller than sandwich slabs, Dot Inc. may have something for you.

The Dot Watch is a aluminium apparatus that comes with either of two sizes of stainless steel bands, has a 400mAh battery, Bluetooth 4.2, a few sensors and buttons and that’s it. There isn’t a display, but room for six Braille characters with mechanically-raised dots shifting as users read them line after line.

Unsurprising for a watch, it shows the time most of the time, but it does so in either Braille or “Tactile” unit-based read-outs. It also acts as a stopwatch as well. But the dot matrix is also able to provide smart functions like showing logos of apps pushing a notification and giving Braille lessons, too. Battery life should last for up to a week.

One bummer factor for those who already own a Dot Watch is that there’s a big update to the companion app for Android and iOS, but the company requires watches to be sent in for the firmware to be manually updated.

Keep that in mind if you’re shelling out $359 plus shipping for a Dot Watch. Still, it may be worth the price and hurdles to have access to a small Braille reader.