Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets benchmarked with Exynos 9810 SoC and 6GB RAM

Samsung’s next “crown” jewel has a codename, a revised digital assistant in the pipeline, slightly larger screen, possibly a jumbo-sized battery as well, and at least in a few “lucky” regions, it’s expected to launch soon with a whopping 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage space.

We don’t know exactly how soon, and we’re not 100 percent certain the Galaxy Note 9 will follow in the footsteps of the GS8, Note 8 and S9 in keeping the fingerprint scanner visible and “conventional.”

But you can definitely bet the farm on there being two Note 9 variants in the works, packing Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 processing power, depending on where you live or shop from.

After the former made its pre-release benchmarking debut all the way back in March, it’s now finally the latter’s turn to pay Geekbench a revelatory visit of its own. Of course, we’re not the least bit surprised to see the SM-N960N, aka Korea-specific, model pairing the aforementioned Exynos chipset with 6GB RAM (5.6 gigs of which are apparently user-accessible), while Android 8.1 Oreo runs the software show, just like on the Snapdragon version.

What you’re likely to find intriguing are the 2737 single-core and 9064 multi-core SoC performance scores of this particular Samsung Galaxy Note 9 variant. Those are better than the results posted by the SM-N960U, although it may not be fair to compare two tests performed two months apart. Especially with several months left to polish all the software and hardware before the S Pen-wielding phablet is released.

Source
Geekbench Browser
