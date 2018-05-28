While cash-strapped Android power users are probably looking forward to that Mi 8 announcement on Thursday, those in love with Xiaomi’s lower-cost, lower-end Redmi product portfolio may need to wait a little longer for something Tenaa recently certified under the convoluted M1805D1SE model number.

The usual trio of device images accompanies a detailed list of features including up to 4GB RAM and a 19:9 5.84-inch display, confirming the iPhone X-started notch trend will soon spread to Xiaomi’s non-flagships.

It’s pretty clear we’re looking at a member of the upcoming Redmi 6 family here, with the use of dual rear-facing cameras suggesting either Plus or Pro branding. In fact, it seems this mysterious unreleased handset and the existing Redmi Note 5 Pro will share 12 + 5MP rear shooters.

Then again, the Note 5 Pro also comes with an impressive single 20MP front-facing cam, while the Redmi 6… Plus (?) appears to carry a significantly humbler 8MP selfie snapper.

That controversial screen cutout helps the Redmi 6-series device measure 149.33 x 71.68 x 8.75mm, which is shorter, narrower and thicker than the 5.7-inch Redmi 5, with a massive 3900mAh battery obviously to blame for that somewhat chunky profile, as well as 178 grams weight.

The FHD+ display also gains a few pixels compared to the Redmi 5 Plus and Redmi Note 5 Pro, producing 2280 x 1080 resolution, with Android 8.1 Oreo already in charge of the software show, and options for 2, 3 and 4 gigs of memory, as well as 16, 32 and 64GB internal storage. Finally, it’s probably wise to wait for confirmation on the make and model of that cryptic 2.0GHz octa-core processor. No words on a release date either.