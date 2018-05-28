Pixel 3 XL display frame looks like it’ll make way for a notch

When Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL took off from the original generation devices, we quickly found out that the XL of the two would be the more progressive one, taking on the 2:1 screen aspect ratio and a display from OLED rookie LG Display.

It seems like the Pixel 3 XL will keep its step ahead from the Pixel 3, though this rumored development will leave people split on this big design change.

A Weibo user recently posted a photo of what looked to be display covering frames for the two phones. Both appear to be allowing for extra-tall panels this year — thus, bringing the Pixel 3 in-line with the Pixel 2 XL — but with speaker and earpiece units accounted for, we’re left wondering what the three circular holes in each frame are for.

While LG made the Pixel 2 XL, HTC has been the ODM for the Pixel, Pixel XL and Pixel 2. The Taiwanese manufacturer included pressure-sensitive UI for both the Pixel 2 and its own-brand U11 device last year, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the U12+’s two front cameras would transition into the Pixel 3 design. That said, there’s that smaller hole to consider: it looks a little too large for a microphone and there could be something other than a Hall sensor going in there.

Why the speculation? Well, for some, it’s a mixture of hope and cynicism that the Pixel 3 XL’s very apparent notch will have the purpose of storing necessary hardware for a differentiating feature — the TrueDepth camera system for the iPhone X being the prime example here. Combine that design choice with the bottom chin and it may generate some vitriolic conversation.

The picture has since been deleted from the Weibo account, but Slashleaks has retained it posterity, which we have linked to below this story for your inspection.