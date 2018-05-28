Android

OnePlus 6’s Always On Display feature removed with some fuss

Contents
A Redditor has complained about the OnePlus 6 lacking the Always On Display feature after a software update was installed just after first boot. The feature was available in the settings prior to the update.

/u/Cell_7 passed along this supposed response from OnePlus after questions were addressed to the company:

We have an official update from our Technical Team confirming that always on display on OnePlus 6 was removed due to battery saving concern.

We hope that this clarifies your concern. Let us know if there’s anything else.

Regards,OnePlus Customer Support

To be fair, several customers on OnePlus’s own forums were complaining of battery drain issues, but it’s not clear from an easily accessible point of view that the ambient display feature and the drain were highly correlated. The OnePlus 6 uses an OLED display which should limit any power use to lighting the few white pixels necessary to display notification information and time.

It’s not clear if the feature will be brought back if the technical team sorts out the power issue.

