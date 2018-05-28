Android

2016’s OnePlus 3 and 3T get modern Face Unlock functionality with OxygenOS 5.0.3 update

Simple facial recognition for smartphone unlocking purposes has become a pretty mundane feature in both the high-end and mid-range market segments, as basically all new devices priced above a certain threshold support some type of Face Unlock technology these days.

But when it comes to Android devices released a couple of years ago, the OnePlus 3 and 3T are quite special. Officially upgraded to Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 more than six months ago, the two 5.5-inchers are in the process of scoring incremental 5.0.3 goodies as we speak, including, you guessed it, Face Unlock functionality.

The feature, which essentially apes the iPhone X’s Face ID skills at a more elementary, 2D-limited level, made its debut on a OnePlus handset last fall. This February, it expanded to the non-T OP5 as part of the OxygenOS 5.0.2 software update before the OnePlus 6 launched with the facial authentication switch turned on by default.

OTA (over-the-air) rollouts are now enriching the biometric capabilities and convenience of the OnePlus 3 and 3T, along with security patches jumping to the May-dated level. Other (still Oreo-based) OxygenOS 5.0.3 improvements include a “refined Shelf UI design”, “new design for App shortcuts”, several Gallery tweaks, and a trio of minor enhancements for the pre-installed Weather app.

