Microsoft co-develops Miami Street racing game for Windows 10, “Andromeda OS”

Metadata found in a new game from developer Electric Square and Microsoft Studios indicates that Microsoft is working on its new “Andromeda OS” project and expects to commercialize on it.

The code, picked up by Windows Central, indicates that free-to-play quick time event racer Miami Street is targeting both Windows 10 PC and Andromeda OS, which has been reported to be the multi-form factor adaptive software that may be featured in a tablet device.

The game itself is nothing to write about as early gameplay footage can attest: players hold and release their mouse button at certain times to perform drifts during 3D-rendered races.

It is currently only available on PC for now, but with this type of game that can easily be converted into tap-to-play, it leaves the question wide open: how will Microsoft get back into smaller form factors after quitting on Windows 10 Mobile? The answer will only come with time and more reporting.