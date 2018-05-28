LG Q7 Stylus found at Taiwan’s telecom regulator

LG routinely launches a mid-range model with an included stylus as a light offering to Samsung’s Galaxy Note series. For most of its existence, this series has associated with the mainline ‘G’ brand though it has recently been cut down to just LG Stylus or Stylo.

Now, we’re learning that this year’s stylus-phone could be turning brand alliances again, this time to the new letter of ‘Q.’ Last year, LG staked out ‘Q’ for its general mid-range category of Android smartphones that followed on from the LG G6: the Q6, Q6α and the Q6+. Perhaps it would make sense to fold in a new entry?

Earlier this month, WinFuture editor Roland Quandt had called upon seeing the LG Q7 and LG Q7 Stylus in the near future.

LG Q7 (LM-Q610) and LG Q7 Stylus (LM-Q710) coming soon. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 3, 2018

Now, Nashville Chatter Class has obtained online documentation from Taiwan’s National Communications Commission dated May 24 that show both corresponding approximate model numbers and product names — the au pair may go to market in the country as the LG Q7+ and the LG Q Stylus+ or we could be seeing slight misprints.

We already know all about the main Q7 series devices as it was revealed last week, but we don’t have any readings on the Q Stylus or Q7 Stylus or Q Stylus+ or whatever it will be called.