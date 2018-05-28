If you still want them, Google Pixel Buds are $30 off at Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Google Pixel Buds for $30 off at $129. It’s about as good a discount as there has ever been — none so far on our count — for the wired Bluetooth earbuds featuring Google Assistant.

There’s been some disappointment over the way Google depicted how the Assistant would be able to instantly translate a conversation as it is happening. Unfortunately, the overall industrial design of plastic and thread proved less than impressive with many reviewers and the translation feature left much to be desired.

Still, they’re available in Just Black, Kinda Blue and Clearly White for your amusement.