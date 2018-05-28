Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors that the Google Pixel 3 might bring a notch. Then we talk about the iPhone X camera lens issues and how they’re breaking just out of the blue. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the recent spec sheet that just emerged in leaks. Rumors of an Apple project Star and N84 hint to OLED on all iPhone displays, in addition to another iOS device that might be in the works. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the Galaxy S9 on Best Buy.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Best Buy has $300 off Galaxy S9, Note 8 if you sign with a carrier

– Confusion surrounds Apple’s ‘Star’ project, aka N84, which could be a hybrid computer… or not

– Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets benchmarked with Exynos 9810 SoC and 6GB RAM

– iPhone X camera glass cracking, people wonder why