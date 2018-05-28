Android

China may finally approve Qualcomm buyout of NXP

Contents
Advertisement

After months of stalling, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation may finally rubber stamp US-based Qualcomm’s $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors of the Netherlands.

The Wall Street Journal reports that a delegation from Qualcomm had been sent to Beijing over the weekend to work out fine details of any protective measures for competition. The San Diego based company has been under pressure to extend its range of verticals and generate larger returns for investors, especially after it fended off a takeover attempt from Broadcom.

Chinese regulators have been stalling on reviews of major acquisitions involving US companies that do substantial business in China. This position is seen as part of the country’s trade standing against the United States after it hiked foreign steel tariffs and has threatened to increase taxes on other products.

The two have been negotiating through their differences with some observers accusing the parties of notching quid pro quo deals: the Commerce Department is reportedly revising its raft of punishments against ZTE after the tech manufacturer breached terms of a settlement made upon trade sanction violations.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
The Wall Street Journal
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
acquisition, business, China, components, government, News, NXP Semiconductors, qualcomm, semiconductors, US
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.