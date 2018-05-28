B&H ramps discount on LG V30S ThinQ to $679.99

Remember how LG was going to try and sell the LG V30S ThinQ, its gap release between the V30 and the G7 ThinQ, at a whopping $929.99? B&H Photo didn’t end up taking the full retail price when it came to pre-orders and even the early sales period, marking it down at $729.99 instead.

Now, that number has dropped further. As its exclusive US seller, B&H has taken the price f this unlocked phone down further by $50 to $679.99 for a “limited” lot of units — while it did launch with a Raspberry Rose color, the phone currently only comes in a glossy or matte Moroccan Blue.

With its updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, new notch and new cameras, the LG G7 ThinQ’s MSRP stands at $749.99. The V30S ThinQ has last year’s still-powerful Snapdragon 835, has no notch and nearly as tall a FullVision display. Sure, it may be the HTC U Ultra to the U11 it was meant to complement, but unlike that situation, it doesn’t seem like V30S users will be left too jealous here. Plus, there’s a two-year limited warranty on either purchase.