This year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still many months away, but you can purchase some of the hottest smartphones around at their lowest prices ever from Best Buy for the next few hours only.

The retailer’s massive Memorial Day sale actually kicked off before the weekend started, ending at 11:59 p.m. CT on May 28. Basically, this is your last call for an unlocked Galaxy Note 8 fetching as little as $699.99.

Typically sold for a whopping $950, Samsung’s latest S Pen-wielding flagship phone goes $250 off list if you don’t have a problem activating it on Verizon right off the bat, or $200 off if you do and are seeking complete carrier freedom.

Meanwhile, hardcore mobile gamers can still pay $600 instead of $700 for a 64GB Razer Phone, with a 4K IPS LCD screen-sporting Sony Xperia XZ Premium from early 2017 further discounted from $500 to $450. If all you’re interested in is zoom photography, the mid-range Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom costs $229.99 right now after a $100 markdown, which qualifies as an absolute steal.

Of course, Best Buy is also known among tech enthusiasts as a frequent discounter of all things Apple, and this Memorial Day sale feels like the perfect opportunity to score a 10.5-inch iPad Pro with up to $150 savings, a $100 off iPad mini 4, a MacBook Air at $250 off, or “select” MacBook Pro models with $350 reductions. Don’t forget about that ticking clock!