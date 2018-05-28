Asus was technically one of the first Android device manufacturers to embrace a curious new design trend started by Apple last fall, but just like LG more recently, the Taiwanese OEM did without the divisive notch on the lower-end ZenFone 5 Lite.

Also known as the Asus ZenFone 5Q, the 6-inch (upper) mid-ranger has actually beaten the snazzier, punchier, notchier 6.2-inch ZenFone 5 and 5Z to the US market, discreetly going up for pre-order at a reasonable price of $299.

The screen bezels are very thin here as well, so much so that Asus claims the ZenFone 5Q (model number ZC600KL) is “as compact as most 5.5-inch smartphones.” The “Full View” 2:1 display sports Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) resolution with “superb color accuracy”, while an octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor feels plenty fast to satisfy your web browsing, multimedia consumption and even mobile gaming needs.

For only three Benjamins, you also get a generous 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM, but without a doubt, the “unique” four-camera system is the 5Q’s top selling point. It’s not technically one-of-a-kind, but it’s still a rare commodity, especially in this price bracket, with high-res main 20MP front and 16MP rear shooters, as well as secondary wide-angle lenses with a 120-degree field of view providing the “best of all possible worlds for your photography.”

The rest of the features are certainly not bad… for the $299 MSRP, including a shiny all-glass design, both fingerprint and facial recognition, a 3300mAh battery, dual SIM support, a separate microSD card slot, and an Android Oreo upgrade promised “in Q3.” Unfortunately (and ridiculously), it seems US pre-orders will only be fulfilled starting July 31. That has to be an Amazon typo, right?