Second Year Promise campaign continues with LG G7 ThinQ warranty

LG G7 ThinQ

If you bought an LG G6, V30 or V30S ThinQ, you have two years of limited warranty coverage standard. And it’s the same deal for United States customers purchasing the LG G7 ThinQ.

The latest update to LG’s webpage for its Second Year Promise is live and now features the newest flagship phone. Very few smartphone manufacturers offer more than a year of limited warranty coverage with some running them as short as six or even three months.

The company’s standard procedure is also very liberal: after examining and approving a claim, LG will ship a new or refurbished replacement device within two business days and not charge a deductible or premium.

However, customers must register on LG’s site, linked below this story, to get the second year.

Via
PhoneArena
Source
LG
