“Lucky” regions may see Galaxy Note 9 with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage

Project Star looks like it could bring Samsung’s power user base onto the level that OnePlus looks to be operating — and then some.

Chinese tech analyst Ice Universe has posted on Twitter that those who are “lucky” will see a memory configuration yet to be seen on any other phone first with the Galaxy Note 9.

8GB of RAM would come at a time when 6GB of RAM is struggling to become a baseline in flagship smartphones — though one reason why that’s been the case could be that semiconductor companies have been colluding to keep disk prices high. At least obtaining a 512GB UFS 2.1 disk would be easier for Samsung as it produces said product.

That said, if what Ice Universe says is true, we wouldn’t expect this variant of the Galaxy Note 9 to appear outside of eastern Asia and India, where super-specced devices appear often.

