HMD Global implies new Nokia release with May 29 Moscow event
HMD Global is telling us to get ready and get #ChargedUp for its Moscow event on May 29.
The event was previously teased to feature three of the company’s top executives, but is now clearly tuning itself to fans of Nokia phones.
What’s next in the #Nokiamobile story? Find out on Tuesday 29th May. It’s time to get #ChargedUp. pic.twitter.com/UUwVeBM3Pj
— Nokia Mobile (@Nokiamobile) May 25, 2018
The hashtag may suggest that a device with a large battery may launch at the event or it could just be that the Nokia X6 that recently launched in China and has been tipped to spill over to other regions.
It’s only a couple days before we all find out.
