After Apple rejected Valve’s Steam Link iOS app, Phil Schiller cools heads

It has taken years for Apple to build any cache with gamers, but with the help of liberated gaming platforms such as Valve‘s Steam and the proliferation of independent developers, there are more options than over to play compelling games on Mac.

Apple, however, has yet to embrace Valve’s newest free app, Steam Link, which would allow users to stream games from their main computers through local Wi-Fi to their iPhones and iPads with playthrough made with compatible controllers.

While the Google Play Store has accepted the beta version of the app, the App Store approved then revoked its approval of Steam Link this week because of what Valve says are “business conflicts with app guidelines that had allegedly not been realized by the original review team.”

Valve spokesperson Doug Lombardi explained to Reuters shortly after it released its initial statement that that the company was able to disable purchasing functions in its iOS app, but did not go into detail on what those purchases were — Apple mandates a 30 percent share of all revenue generated by sales of the app and in-app purchases as applicable.

This weekend, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller sent responses out to people who have written to him about the rejection:

Unfortunately, the review team found that Valve’s Steam iOS app, as currently submitted, violates a number of guidelines around user generated content, in-app purchases, content codes, etc. We’ve discussed these issues with Valve and will continue to work with them to help bring the Steam experience to iOS and AppleTV in a way that complies with the store’s guidelines.

The form response, which has circulated around social forums such as Reddit, also says that while Schiller “would love for Valve’s games and services to be on iOS and AppleTV,” the company has “clear guidelines that all developers must follow in order to ensure the App Store is a safe place for all users and a fair opportunity for all developers.”

Schiller’s employer, by the way, is on a mission to double its 2016 service revenues by 2020. Apple grew the category by 23 percent on an annual basis in its 2017 fiscal year.

In the meantime, the beta goes on for those with devices on Android 5.0 Lollipop or later. You can learn more from Valve by clicking this link.