Will the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone actually have an OLED display instead?

Since the firing up of the rumor mill for the 2018 iPhones, the intelligence community has been settling on three premium models for September: two models with 5.8- and 6.3-inch OLED displays and one slightly more affordable option with a 6.1-inch LCD display. Those dimensions have stayed the same every time we’ve covered one aspect or another about these upcoming phones.

Well, one so-called “Mr-white” has posted a very vague picture on Twitter claiming that the four sealed devices pictured are, in fact, the 6.1-inch iPhone model, but with more expensive OLED displays — not LCD.

The Hong Kong-based account has been posting intriguing photos of debugging screens and developer components for Apple products as well as prototypes for AirPods and the original iPad mini. We haven’t seen any consequential leak regarding future products, though, so our confidence level remains low on this source. Nevertheless, we’ll keep this tip in our back pocket.

It’s long been believed by supply chain analysts that the 6.1-inch size will use LCDs and price anywhere between $550 and $800 to the OLED models’ $999 minimum.