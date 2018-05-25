Save June 12 for the launch of the vivo APEX smartphone
A bezelless display — without the notch. Pop-up selfie camera. All the specs a power junkie would need. And, yes, it has a commercial running for it during the FIFA World Cup.
Now comes the word that we have an actual launch event date to look out for: June 12 in Shanghai.
The vivo APEX smartphone has been teased out since MWC 2018 and it looks like we’ll finally see release in the coming weeks. Given that the above advertisement in running in several World Cup nations, we would hope that the phone gets spread out to several markets, but alas, vivo remains a small-time name to larger markets such as the United States.
Still, we can’t wait to see what’s going on with this phone… in vivo.
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%