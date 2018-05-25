Android

Save June 12 for the launch of the vivo APEX smartphone

A bezelless display — without the notch. Pop-up selfie camera. All the specs a power junkie would need. And, yes, it has a commercial running for it during the FIFA World Cup.

Now comes the word that we have an actual launch event date to look out for: June 12 in Shanghai.

The vivo APEX smartphone has been teased out since MWC 2018 and it looks like we’ll finally see release in the coming weeks. Given that the above advertisement in running in several World Cup nations, we would hope that the phone gets spread out to several markets, but alas, vivo remains a small-time name to larger markets such as the United States.

Still, we can’t wait to see what’s going on with this phone… in vivo.

About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.