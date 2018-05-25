Android

No wireless charging on the HTC U12+? Too thick, too slick, not quick

Contents
Advertisement

Some could forgive HTC for not including wireless charging technology back when the One series was all about that metal industrial design. But since the switch to the glassy “liquid surface” treatment on the U11 and, now, the U12+, the question begs asking: why no Qi?

The company told the press at its briefings that the phone, which is already 188 grams heavy and 8.7mm thick, would be just that much thicker and have to be heavier. Furthermore, contact accuracy and device slippage may not provide the optimal charge rate as promised or even a charge at all. And at up to 7.5 watts, HTC does not consider wireless charging “fast” by its standards.

All’s fair in love and war, though, as it has bundled a Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter with the Quick Charge 4.0 phone — leaving customers on their own to procure a Quick Charge 4.0 adapter to take advantage of its power management functions. That said, 3,500mAh is a respectable power pack to have on paper — we’ve got a review to do, so stay tuned.

Android Headlines notes that HTC did have at least one phone compatible with Qi: the Droid DNA.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
100%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Headlines
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
charging, HTC, News, qi, U12 Plus, Wireless Charging
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.