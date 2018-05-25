iOS

iPhone X camera glass cracking, people wonder why

Groups of iPhone X users have been complaining over the past several months on Apple’s support communities and Reddit threads about finding cracks in the cover glass of the rear camera system despite the phone being protected by cases and them having never dropped their devices.

Complainants were pointed to the environmental operating requirements which require the iPhone X to be in ambient temperature of 32°F/0°C to 95°F/35°C while operating and -4°F/-20°C to 113°F/45°C when not operating. However, many users say the crack occurred while within those limits and others have come to say that their units did not crack at more intense temperatures.

Reported repair costs have ranged between $99 on AppleCare+ to up to $549 outside of warranty.

Apple has said that sapphire is used to protect the cameras of its iPhones, but even such a hard mineral can still crack with enough blunt force applied to it. That said, if people have not been dropping the device and if keys aren’t hard enough to cause scratches on a casual basis, we’re left with a mystery that the company has yet to address.

Image: JF12ATA (Apple Support Communities

