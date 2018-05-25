Android

iPhone X 2018 screen changes, Essential in trouble & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X 2018 affordable variant, as we hear that it might get all OLED displays everywhere. Then we talk about Essential, as we hear that the company is already looking for investors. Vivo has also sent out official invites to unveil its APEX smartphone in Shanghai. We hear that Huawei is also investing in getting us a foldable display device. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Huawei Mate 10 Pro remains at its semi-permanent price at $649.99
Save June 12 for the launch of the vivo APEX smartphone
Chinese display maker BOE helping Huawei with a foldable smartphone
Bloomberg: Andy Rubin selling Essential, stopping second phone work
Will the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone actually have an OLED display instead?

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!