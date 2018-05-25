Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the iPhone X 2018 affordable variant, as we hear that it might get all OLED displays everywhere. Then we talk about Essential, as we hear that the company is already looking for investors. Vivo has also sent out official invites to unveil its APEX smartphone in Shanghai. We hear that Huawei is also investing in getting us a foldable display device. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Huawei Mate 10 Pro remains at its semi-permanent price at $649.99

– Save June 12 for the launch of the vivo APEX smartphone

– Chinese display maker BOE helping Huawei with a foldable smartphone

– Bloomberg: Andy Rubin selling Essential, stopping second phone work

– Will the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone actually have an OLED display instead?