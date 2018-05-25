Best Buy has $300 off Galaxy S9, Note 8 if you sign with a carrier

If you’re ready to jump to your next phone and that phone is a Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+, hold off on your trip to the carrier store and perhaps consider Best Buy.

For a limited time, the retailer is taking up to $300 off (in monthly credits) those models if customers agree to sign up for an equipment installment plan with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon.

On AT&T’s 30-month Next program, the S9 is $489.90 ($16.33 per month), the S9+ is $614.70 ($20.49 per month) and the Note 8 is $649.80 ($21.66 per month).

Sprint-wise, the discount can apply 18-month Flex lease program. The S9 is priced at $16.50 per month, the S9+ is $21.50 and the Note 8 is $27.50. There is a 24-month option to own, though.

To Verizon and we see that the S9 is $492 ($20.50 per month), the S9+ is $612 ($25.50 per month) and the Note 8 is $636 ($26.50 per month).

Keep in mind that you’re locked to these carriers for as long as there is a balance on the device and that if you cancel service before the term ends, the credits stop and the balance becomes due.

We should make it clear that customers can currently save $50 off an unlocked S9 ($669.99) or S9+ ($789.99) and $250 off a Galaxy Note 8 ($699.99).