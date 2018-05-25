Apple v. Samsung ends, the HTC U12+ begins | #PNWeekly 306 (LIVE at 3p ET)
The longest-running series of lawsuits over how much a design patent is worth concluded yesterday and it splits the gamut between Apple and Samsung. But while Cupertino counts its winnings, it still has to face the public on the knowledge of the iPhone 6’s major structural shortcomings.
We talk about another startup shutting down, another another startup perhaps shutting down and our big device of the week, the HTC U12+. That’s all on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!
Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3:00pm Eastern on May 25th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!
Pocketnow Weekly 306
Direct Download
Recording Date
May 25, 2018
Hosts
News
- Apple v. Samsung: The article of manufacture has been determined
- iPhone 6: Apple internally saw bendgate and touch disease risks
- Essential Phone 2: Andy Rubin may sell company
- vivo APEX: going bezelless on June 12
- Martian: The unfortunate backers…
- UNREAL Mobile: Sprint and T-Mobile made this possible…
- Boost Mobile: Sprint and T-Mobile may make this possible…
- iOS apps: Free trials for everyone?
- Galaxy Watch: Tizen left for Wear OS?
HTC U12+
- BoomSound, Edge Sense, Snapdragon 845
- Here’s our hands-on coverage!
- Explaining the DxOMark Mobile score of 103…
•
See you soon!