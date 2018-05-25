The longest-running series of lawsuits over how much a design patent is worth concluded yesterday and it splits the gamut between Apple and Samsung. But while Cupertino counts its winnings, it still has to face the public on the knowledge of the iPhone 6’s major structural shortcomings.

We talk about another startup shutting down, another another startup perhaps shutting down and our big device of the week, the HTC U12+. That’s all on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3:00pm Eastern on May 25th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 306

RSS Feed

Apple Podcasts

Google Play Music

Spotify

Direct Download

Recording Date

May 25, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

News

HTC U12+

•

See you soon!